Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Izodzo Choral group under Pastor Clyde Mutemachani is set to virtually launch its fourth much-awaited ten-track hymnal album on the 28th of April 2024 (this month end).Speaking during the interview with this publication following one of the promotional videos that went viral on social media platforms, Mutemachani confirmed that his group has embraced technology as the best mechanism to reach wider audience."As a group, we have realised the strength of cyberspace which has the propensity to reach widest audiences and therefore enabling our tireless efforts to receive or analyse feedback," Mutemachani said."That video you came across is part of our managerial team's strategies to promote the launch before the actual launch date using virtual platforms. We really opted to both virtually and physically engage with our fans to ensure inclusion of all," Mutemachani added."The initial virtual launch will therefore see our group rolling out several live shows and performances, especially during church gatherings and other special events which resonate with our genre," Mutemachani said.Born on the 25th of April 1984 in remote Magunje (Karambazungu), Clyde Mutemachani loved gospel music and always dream of becoming one of finest gospel artist.He was inspired into gospel music genre by the former Vabati Vajehova group and therefore started music journey specialising on hymnal songs mostly as Izodzo Choral Group in 2019, after joining the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World under Bishop Dr Sydney Mabhiza.The Izodzo Choral Group released their first seven track album titled Areka (Ark) in 2019 where Ngamera was a hit song.In 2021 the group recorded its six track second album titled Moto Unopisa, whilst the following year (2022) they recorded their third album, Kudenga Kune Nyaya (with six tracks as well).This year (2024), they released new ten track album, Ndichauya featuring Kudzi Nyakudya (Hakuzi kurema).Meanwhile, in the year 2020, the Izodzo Choral Group featured Pastor Norest Matende and Pastor Joseph Tivafire on a hym song, Ndinoshamiswa Kwazvo.Mutemachani's Choral Group also featured some gospel artists including Pastor Chibgape and Bishop Tavengwa.