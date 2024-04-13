Macheso appeals for land

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss Alick Macheso on Sunday morning appealed for land in Bindura to start an arts centre.Addressing fans at his Chesology Sungura arts festival in Bindura Macheso said the responsible authority should give him land so that he starts an arts centre in a bid to nature talent."I want to appeal to the responsible authority to give me land so that l start an arts centre which will help to mold talent," bellowed Macheso.He told the fans that after visiting and donating to Kutenda children's home he discovered that some of the children there have talent but are not being guided on how to advance it."When l spent time with orphans at Kutenda l discovered that a lot of children there have talent but are not being supported so we want to start an arts centre here so that we groom talent be it music or football we are going to do it here not in Harare but here because that is where l was born," he added.Macheso's festival was fairly attended and all the lined up artistes did not disappoint.