Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

by Staff reporter

Popular Zimbabwean gospel artist Mambo Dhuterere will not be performing at this weekend's Africa Music Festival in the UK. He chose to withdraw from the event due to a disagreement with the festival's organizers, Y2K Entertainment Promotions, over the payment terms.In a Facebook post, Dhuterere clarified that the promoters had only agreed to pay him upon his arrival in the UK, a condition he found unacceptable."It's unfortunate we won't be attending due to little misunderstanding… I personally thank Y2K for believing in me nekundikwanisawo pama African giants and our fans in Europe thank you."They did ma Visa and bought tickets for everyone but management yati Europe is too far to be told payment moiwana upon arrival yet contract richiti inouya before departure."The Africa Music Festival, taking place this Saturday at Abbey Park in Leicester, will feature top artists including Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso, Congolese soukous legend Koffi Olomide, South African star Makhadzi, Zambian singer Chef 187, and Zimbabwean artist Tocky Vibes. The festival will showcase these acclaimed performers to their UK-based fans.