Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Popular Zimbabwean gospel artist Mambo Dhuterere will not be performing at this weekend's Africa Music Festival in the UK. He chose to withdraw from the event due to a disagreement with the festival's organizers, Y2K Entertainment Promotions, over the payment terms.

In a Facebook post, Dhuterere clarified that the promoters had only agreed to pay him upon his arrival in the UK, a condition he found unacceptable.

"It's unfortunate we won't be attending due to little misunderstanding… I personally thank Y2K for believing in me nekundikwanisawo pama African giants and our fans in Europe thank you.

"They did ma Visa and bought tickets for everyone but management yati Europe is too far to be told payment moiwana upon arrival yet contract richiti inouya before departure."

The Africa Music Festival, taking place this Saturday at Abbey Park in Leicester, will feature top artists including Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso, Congolese soukous legend Koffi Olomide, South African star Makhadzi, Zambian singer Chef 187, and Zimbabwean artist Tocky Vibes. The festival will showcase these acclaimed performers to their UK-based fans.

Source - pindula

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 589 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

23 Aug 2024 at 21:47hrs | 741 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

23 Aug 2024 at 17:12hrs | 197 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

23 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 1350 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

23 Aug 2024 at 15:32hrs | 249 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 528 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 340 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 4038 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1419 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 615 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 654 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1150 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 926 Views