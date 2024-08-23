Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Retired army general Constantino Chiwenga's wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga has arrived in Gwanda to officially open the 66th edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show.

The event, which began on Wednesday, is themed "Smart Interventions in Agribusiness: Our Top Priority."

The show features a range of exhibitors including crop and livestock farmers, government departments, various ministries, parastatals, seed companies, NGOs, uniformed forces, and funeral parlors.

This year's show provides a platform for local farmers to display their products and for various organizations to highlight their services. It also aims to educate farmers on climate-smart practices to help address the impacts of the ongoing drought.

Source - The Chronicle

