Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Chirambiwa releases national songs

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Rising Afrofusion artiste Moses Muputisi Chirambiwa of U band has released three tracks that praise Zimbabwe and the achievements done so far by the Government.

The first track is titled Vakuru Venyika the song condems drug abuse and praises the government for putting up measures to fight drug abuse.

The second song is titled Makorokoto and it is a song that speaks much of about the developments in infrastructure and roads which are being spearheaded by the Government.

The third song is Ndangariro it reminds leaders to remember citizens in everything they do.

Chirambiwa told this publication that he started music in the early 70s in Chivi district, Masvingo province but had not recorded any track as he took music as a hobby and not a profession.

"I started music at a very tender age when l was at my rural area in Chivi, where we played make shifts guitars with my friends just to entertain other villagers," Chirambiwa said.

To prove his love for music Chirambiwa promoted bands like Gakamuto stars, Chinyavada sounds, Mvurwi Express among other upcoming artistes.

"I have always loved music hence l promoted a number of bands like Chinyavada sounds, Gakamoto Sounds, Mvurwi Express among others, he added.

The musician is promising to release more music and has no hopes of collaborating with anyone so far.

Uband has performed at national events in Mashonaland Central and is hoping to keep the spirit up.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Pachedu exposes Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mapfumo demands return of seized vehicles

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Dhuterere 'blasts' manager, promoter

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mashonalland police probe cattle rustling syndicates

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Harare man steals sister-in-law's car

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chiefs 'extort' desperate villagers

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Murdered granny's corpse burnt

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiyangwa allocated land meant for road, nothing will done to him

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Council exposed over landfill lies

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimparks ranger survives 10 shoot-outs with poachers

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

2 000 couples divorced last year in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Warriors coach in touch with 25 foreign-based players

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Nyusi to open Zimbabwe Agric Show

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mashonaland's new city takes shape

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's Dynamos switches off Zambia's ZESCO

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

22 hrs ago | 196 Views

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

22 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

22 hrs ago | 557 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

22 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

22 hrs ago | 506 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

22 hrs ago | 1049 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

24 Aug 2024 at 15:11hrs | 455 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

24 Aug 2024 at 14:57hrs | 742 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

24 Aug 2024 at 14:54hrs | 920 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

24 Aug 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1317 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

24 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 305 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

24 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 433 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 230 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

24 Aug 2024 at 12:49hrs | 337 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 131 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

24 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 240 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

24 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 572 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

24 Aug 2024 at 12:25hrs | 410 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

24 Aug 2024 at 12:04hrs | 203 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

24 Aug 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1195 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 360 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

24 Aug 2024 at 11:53hrs | 253 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

24 Aug 2024 at 11:52hrs | 86 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

24 Aug 2024 at 11:51hrs | 287 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

24 Aug 2024 at 11:49hrs | 58 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

24 Aug 2024 at 11:48hrs | 178 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

24 Aug 2024 at 11:47hrs | 111 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

24 Aug 2024 at 11:46hrs | 101 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

24 Aug 2024 at 11:44hrs | 408 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 146 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

24 Aug 2024 at 11:43hrs | 197 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

24 Aug 2024 at 11:42hrs | 328 Views