Chirambiwa releases national songs

by Simbarashe Sithole

Rising Afrofusion artiste Moses Muputisi Chirambiwa of U band has released three tracks that praise Zimbabwe and the achievements done so far by the Government.The first track is titled Vakuru Venyika the song condems drug abuse and praises the government for putting up measures to fight drug abuse.The second song is titled Makorokoto and it is a song that speaks much of about the developments in infrastructure and roads which are being spearheaded by the Government.The third song is Ndangariro it reminds leaders to remember citizens in everything they do.Chirambiwa told this publication that he started music in the early 70s in Chivi district, Masvingo province but had not recorded any track as he took music as a hobby and not a profession."I started music at a very tender age when l was at my rural area in Chivi, where we played make shifts guitars with my friends just to entertain other villagers," Chirambiwa said.To prove his love for music Chirambiwa promoted bands like Gakamuto stars, Chinyavada sounds, Mvurwi Express among other upcoming artistes."I have always loved music hence l promoted a number of bands like Chinyavada sounds, Gakamoto Sounds, Mvurwi Express among others, he added.The musician is promising to release more music and has no hopes of collaborating with anyone so far.Uband has performed at national events in Mashonaland Central and is hoping to keep the spirit up.