WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

by Simbarashe Sithole
22 hrs ago | Views
Gweru-based Afro-fusion artist Nathan Kajeke has launched his first official music video, titled "Ndichakufira/Ngizokufela."

The emotional track, featuring lmusic geomal, draws inspiration from a dream about a single man's unrequited love for a woman from a rural area.

The song delves into the challenges of pursuing a relationship with someone who is already committed. Kajeke's lyrics express the longing and desire for a connection that seems unattainable. The music video visually complements the song's theme, capturing the emotional intensity of the narrative.

Watch the video below...





Source - Byo24News

