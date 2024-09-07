WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Gweru-based Afro-fusion artist Nathan Kajeke has launched his first official music video, titled "Ndichakufira/Ngizokufela."The emotional track, featuring lmusic geomal, draws inspiration from a dream about a single man's unrequited love for a woman from a rural area.The song delves into the challenges of pursuing a relationship with someone who is already committed. Kajeke's lyrics express the longing and desire for a connection that seems unattainable. The music video visually complements the song's theme, capturing the emotional intensity of the narrative.Watch the video below...