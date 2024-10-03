Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiedza Chedenga makes strides in gospel music

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
Mvurwi-based Acapella gospel group Chiedza Chedenga is rising in the gospel music industry.

Speaking after the anti-drug Galla dubbed Indaba Boss birthday bash in Guruve recently the group leader Simbarashe Tembo said the group is making strides by recording music annually.

"We are happy to note that our music is getting  into people our presents in Guruve gave us courage to keep on recording and performimg on various gigs,"Tembo said.

Tembo also said it is their duty to condemn drugs through music.

"Drugs have destroyed our country and it is our duty to seriously condemn them through music, so as Chiedza Chedenga we have songs that encourage people to stop drugs and we are more than willing to perform at any event that blasts drug abuse."

The group was formed in 2018 and a year later they recorded their debut album titled Tendeukai.

In 2020 they recorded two singles titled Kana mandidana and Shandirai mweya.

Another album was recorded in 2021 titled Ndichengetei baba  the album and it carries six tracks, in 2022 they recorded Rindai Munyengetere  six track album, 2023 they recorded two tracks and in 2024 they recorded seven track album Ndiye Jesu.

The choral group is made up of  13 members,
Simbarashe Tembo
Clemence Musauki
Takunda Munorweyi
Tatenda Makenzi
Divine Mushoka
Flavel Kachamba
Tinashe Baudi
Tadiwa Chigwende
Learnmore Chigwana
Trywel Jaure
Kelvin Kapiyo
Ivine Nhamoinesu
Meck Nhamoinesu

