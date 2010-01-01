Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Following the successful hosting of the Private School music event over the weekend, Bulawayo is poised for another exciting night of nostalgia with the upcoming Old School Gig at The Place next Friday. Music lovers can look forward to a thrilling lineup of classic hits that promise to keep the retro vibe alive in the city.

Headlining the event are legendary DJs Otis Fraser and Kimble Rogers, who will be joined by local favorites Joe Tha OG, Emity Smooth, and DJ CP. Together, they aim to transport attendees back in time with a selection of iconic tracks from yesteryear.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this iconic lineup to Bulawayo," said Joe Tha OG, one of the event organizers. "This gig is a tribute to the pioneers of dance music, and we can't wait to see the crowd singing along to their favorite classics."

Otis Fraser, known for his electrifying sets, is expected to deliver a mix of his greatest hits, while Kimble Rogers plans to showcase his signature blend of funk, soul, and disco. The supporting acts will ensure a non-stop dance party from start to finish, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees.

"The Old School Gig is more than just a music event—it's an experience," Joe Tha OG added. "We're creating an atmosphere that will transport people back to the good old days, with music that defined a generation."

To enhance the nostalgic experience, event organizers have promised retro-themed decorations and a dress code that encourages attendees to embrace old-school fashion. Guests are urged to come dressed in styles that reflect the eras being celebrated, making the night a true celebration of the past.

"Don't miss this chance to relive the memories and create new ones," said Joe Tha OG. "Be a part of this unforgettable night!"

With anticipation building for the Old School Gig, music enthusiasts in Bulawayo are eagerly preparing for a night filled with classic tunes, dancing, and a sense of community. The event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for both young and old to celebrate the music that has shaped generations.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Otis_Fraser, #Gig

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

54 mins ago | 72 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

6 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

9 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

9 hrs ago | 834 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 213 Views