Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

Following the successful hosting of the Private School music event over the weekend, Bulawayo is poised for another exciting night of nostalgia with the upcoming Old School Gig at The Place next Friday. Music lovers can look forward to a thrilling lineup of classic hits that promise to keep the retro vibe alive in the city.Headlining the event are legendary DJs Otis Fraser and Kimble Rogers, who will be joined by local favorites Joe Tha OG, Emity Smooth, and DJ CP. Together, they aim to transport attendees back in time with a selection of iconic tracks from yesteryear."We're incredibly excited to bring this iconic lineup to Bulawayo," said Joe Tha OG, one of the event organizers. "This gig is a tribute to the pioneers of dance music, and we can't wait to see the crowd singing along to their favorite classics."Otis Fraser, known for his electrifying sets, is expected to deliver a mix of his greatest hits, while Kimble Rogers plans to showcase his signature blend of funk, soul, and disco. The supporting acts will ensure a non-stop dance party from start to finish, making it an unforgettable experience for attendees."The Old School Gig is more than just a music event—it's an experience," Joe Tha OG added. "We're creating an atmosphere that will transport people back to the good old days, with music that defined a generation."To enhance the nostalgic experience, event organizers have promised retro-themed decorations and a dress code that encourages attendees to embrace old-school fashion. Guests are urged to come dressed in styles that reflect the eras being celebrated, making the night a true celebration of the past."Don't miss this chance to relive the memories and create new ones," said Joe Tha OG. "Be a part of this unforgettable night!"With anticipation building for the Old School Gig, music enthusiasts in Bulawayo are eagerly preparing for a night filled with classic tunes, dancing, and a sense of community. The event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for both young and old to celebrate the music that has shaped generations.