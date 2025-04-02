Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Dendera boss Sulamani (Sudza) Chimbetu is busy recording his forthcoming 10-track album titled Tsapo.The Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman told Bulawayo24.com that the album will be unleashed anytime soon."We are polishing our 10-track album (Tsapo) and anytime we can release it, so our fans should be ready for the album," Chimbetu said.Sudza sampled some of the songs at his colourful Friday show at Mushandirapamwe in Highfield.Dendera fans were pleased with the songs Sudza played."This is a promising album the songs that Sudza sampled at this show are so sweet we are looking foward to a well-polished album," Constance Romo said.