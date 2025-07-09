Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago
Legendary Zimbabwean musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata has released a new single titled Inguva, marking a major moment for his devoted fans and reaffirming his influence in Zimbabwe's musical landscape. Known for his deep, soulful lyrics and signature Zora sound, Zhakata once again proves his staying power in an ever-changing industry.

Inguva blends traditional Zimbabwean rhythms with contemporary flair, showcasing the artist's ability to evolve while staying true to his roots. The new release is already generating buzz, not only among his loyal following but also among a younger audience, signaling his continued relevance more than three decades into his career.

"This project is about bridging the gap," said one musicologist. "It looks like he wanted to merge the old with the new - to speak to the past, the present, and the future."

The release of Inguva coincides with a major milestone in the veteran artist's career: the 31st anniversary of his breakthrough album Maruva Enyika, which was released in 1994. That landmark album gave birth to the unforgettable hit Mugove, a song that would go on to define a generation and etch Zhakata's name into the annals of Zimbabwean music history.



In 1994, Mugove topped the Radio Zimbabwe Top 20 chart, beating out heavyweights like Leonard Dembo's Nzungu Ndamenya, Simon Chimbetu's Pachipamwe, and John Chibadura's Rairai Vana. Zhakata, then just 26 years old, became the youngest local artist to sell more than 100,000 copies of an album - a record that still resonates in the industry.

Notably, Mwenza, another hit from Maruva Enyika, finished third on the same year-end chart, cementing Zhakata's dominance during what many consider a golden era for Zimbabwean music.

Now, with Inguva, Zhakata seems poised to usher in a new chapter. While the song retains the introspective, socially conscious themes that have long defined his music, it also carries a fresh sound aimed at inspiring a new generation.

Critics and fans alike have praised Inguva for its lyrical depth and polished production. The track speaks to the passage of time, resilience, and spiritual endurance - themes Zhakata has consistently explored throughout his career.

As Zimbabwe's music scene continues to evolve with younger artists emerging, Inguva serves as a reminder of the enduring power of timeless artistry. Leonard Zhakata, the man behind Mugove, is still writing his story — and his voice remains as powerful as ever.

