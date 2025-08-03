Latest News Editor's Choice


Bhila set for electrifying first solo concert in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Bulawayo-based musician Bhila, born Patriach Welcom Joel Manyabi, is preparing to make history with his first solo show, "Bhila Live in Concert", set for Sunday, 24 August, at the Bulawayo Theatre. Known for his unique storytelling style, Bhila promises an unforgettable night of music that will entertain, inspire, and connect with fans on a deeper level.

A proud son of Entumbane, later moving to Cowdray Park, Bhila's journey is a testament to talent meeting determination. A graduate of Midlands State University, where he studied Local Governance, he channels his life experiences and observations into heartfelt songs that resonate with everyday people.

His chart-topping hits, 'Emaweni' featuring Kaykid Umfanomsotho and 'Wamuhle' featuring Amaculo Enjabulo, have won him a growing fan base and cemented his reputation as one of Bulawayo's most exciting voices.

"My music is inspired by my love for storytelling," Bhila says. "Every day brings a new and unique story that needs to be told, with the intent to educate, enlighten, and connect with people."

"I am a lover of stories and thus I am a storyteller. My gift and mandate is to give people good music that uplifts their spirits. I am all about positivity."

The concert will feature an impressive supporting line-up, including Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Lewanika-M, Ihawu Lesizwe, Thaluso da Poet, and Kaykid Umfanomsothu. The event is powered by Bhilabong, Bhila's own media house project, which he hopes will one day serve as his perfect creative sanctuary and retirement home.

To make the evening even more special, Bhila will launch his brand-new single, which he describes as a powerful anthem set to "take over the streets of Bulawayo." Fans can also look forward to surprise guest performances on the night.

"This is more than just a concert - it's an experience," Bhila promises. "I want the audience to leave feeling inspired and with memories they'll treasure."

Tickets are available now at Stars 29 and Videoeazy for only US$5. The event will be hosted by celebrated MC Frank Chirisa.



The musician began his music career with the release of the album Iphephandaba in 2023, which earned him a nomination for Outstanding Newcomer at the 2023 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

Bhila noted that the album had 10 songs, unfortunately, his songs had been taken down due to poor administration on his part.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters, highlighting that: "I'm humbled by the support and I live towards my work."

The musician acknowledged that music production is expensive, which posed a significant challenge, but he expressed confidence that with time, he will find ways to sustain his craft and secure sufficient resources to fully fund his projects.

Those interested in partnerships or collaborations are encouraged to get in touch with Bhila and his team.

