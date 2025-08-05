Bhila set to light up Bulawayo theatre

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo music sensation Bhila is set to deliver an electrifying performance at the Bulawayo Theatre on 24 August, headlining a major concert under his own media house, Bhilabong.The highly anticipated show will feature live renditions from his celebrated album Iphephandaba and serve as the official launch of his brand-new single Jikela, a collaboration with Ndumiso Sibanda.Speaking to Skyz Metro FM, Bhila said the concert is more than just a performance - it's a milestone in his long-term vision for Bhilabong as a creative hub for local talent."This is the beginning of a journey where we're building something long-lasting for local creatives," he said."This is an invite to you all, people of Bulawayo. I'll be performing live at Bulawayo Theatre on the 24th of August - it will be exciting, there'll be lots of dancing. Please come in numbers."The event is powered by Timolo Events and will feature a star-studded supporting line-up. Fans can expect high-energy sets from traditional Imbube ensemble Ihawu Lesizwe, soulful vocalist Mzistoz, spoken word artist Thaluso Da Poet, Lewanika-M, and crowd favourite Kaykid Umfanomsotho.Tickets are available at Stars 29 and Videoeazy, with EcoCash payments accepted.With its blend of music, poetry, and cultural performance, the concert promises to be one of Bulawayo's standout entertainment events of the year.