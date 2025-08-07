Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Veteran sungura musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria has been admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital as he battles deteriorating health. 

The 69-year-old music icon, widely regarded as the godfather of sungura, has paused plans to record his highly anticipated 30th album due to complications from diabetes, hypertension, and severe cramps that have left him struggling to walk.

Zakaria's illness comes at a time when the music industry is still reeling from the loss of several senior artists in recent years, prompting a renewed call for greater support for veteran musicians, especially in times of health crises.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chillmaster back in court

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

9 hrs ago | 433 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

13 hrs ago | 163 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

13 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

13 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Kariba water level declines

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

13 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

07 Aug 2025 at 20:50hrs | 1093 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

07 Aug 2025 at 20:15hrs | 804 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

07 Aug 2025 at 17:44hrs | 437 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

07 Aug 2025 at 17:43hrs | 446 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

07 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 315 Views