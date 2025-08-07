Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Veteran sungura musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria has been admitted to Chitungwiza Central Hospital as he battles deteriorating health.The 69-year-old music icon, widely regarded as the godfather of sungura, has paused plans to record his highly anticipated 30th album due to complications from diabetes, hypertension, and severe cramps that have left him struggling to walk.Zakaria's illness comes at a time when the music industry is still reeling from the loss of several senior artists in recent years, prompting a renewed call for greater support for veteran musicians, especially in times of health crises.