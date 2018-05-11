Nobuntu rolls out mentorship programme

Entertainment / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO's dazzling all-female ensemble Nobuntu is set to kick-start a mentorship programme targeting upcoming artistes in the city.Duduzile Sibanda, of Nobuntu, told Southern Eye Life & Style that the group will today start their social project, where they will be giving talks to young and upcoming artistes, particularly females."On Friday, we are kickstarting our social project at Indlovu Youth Club, where Nobuntu was born. We are giving talks to young and upcoming artistes particularly females. We hope to develop into a mentorship project and assist as much as we can. We are targeting youth centres in Bulawayo hoping to visit most of them this year," she said.Sibanda said they were striving to improve their act following several international tours."As always, we strive to be better . . . in every way, vocally, fitness wise, business wise and personally as individuals. We have increased time in the rehearsal room . . . We have also been in the studio lately, making our third album," she said."We have learnt a lot from our tours and we've exchanged cultures that have benefited us. We have matured psychologically and spiritually and our world view is now broader. Performing on different stages abroad has also boosted our stage experience."Sibanda said they thought it was impossible to hang on to Imbube music, but as they toured the world, they realised the need to share their culture and traditions."You will be surprised how interesting, beautiful and amazing our traditional music is. It is timeless. The more we learn about it, is the more fall in love with it hence we perform it from the bottom of our hearts and the output is out of this world," she said."Of course, we cannot ignore the music around us today, so we try to incorporate it as well just the give it a bit of spunk and freshness."