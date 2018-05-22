Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / National

Isiponono hit-maker Peacock dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former lead singer of Peacock, Thabile Mazolwane, who sang the hit Isiponono, has died.

The Dalom music exponent died at the age of 41 but details of where and when he died were sketchy at the time of going to print.

Facebook yesterday was littered with posts from friends and fans mourning his death such as radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda who wrote: "Saddened by the death of South African musician Thabile Mazolwane known as Peacock. He gave us that smashing hit Isiponono Sami produced by Dan Tshanda of Splash. "His music will live on forever, RIP Thabi."

Dalom music godfather Dan Tshanda said although he had not spoken to Mazolwane for some time now, he was saddened by his death describing him as a great artiste.

"He's the best artiste I worked with when I formed the group Peacock under my label. I'm sad to have heard that he died. I don't really know what happened. All I know is that he was at home in the Eastern Cape," said Tshanda.

Under Dan Tshanda's stable, Mazolwane produced one of the best songs of his generation which was Isiponono that received heavy rotation.

He would tour Zimbabwe with Tshanda where he would receive massive praise from the legion of fans especially in Bulawayo. However Mazolwane left Tshanda's stable years ago over money disputes.

Other songs that he was known for were, Ntyilontyilo, Amasiko, Angikhathali and Dumazile.

Source - chronicle

Comments

