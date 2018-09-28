Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

Entertainment / National

by Staff reporter

THE much-anticipated Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo shutdown gig - Umcimbi Wabantu - largely anticipated to put the icing on a largely eventful arts jamboree, ended prematurely following a power cut that saw angry fans throwing missiles onto the stage.Power switched off in the middle of the show, which also served as Skyz Metro FM's second anniversary celebrations, at the City Hall car park.The power cut, which affected the whole of Bulawayo, caught the show organisers flat-footed as they had no generator or power supply back-up.The black-out forced the Soul Brothers off stage prematurely, triggering anger among fans, who accused the show organisers of shortchanging them.Some violent fans took down the VIP barricade, while others could be seen trying to destroy the mobile toilets erected at the venue.The violence was taken into the streets, where some were spotted destroying street garbage bins in infantile tantrums.This was the Soul Brothers' second performance in Bulawayo after the death of David Masondo, with Moses Ngwenya now the sole survivor from the original line-up.The turn of events seemed to confirm what has become known in Bulawayo's showbiz as "The City Hall curse" after a number of shows at the same venue last year flopped.Last year, South African dancer and musician, Babes Wodumo's show at the same venue was poorly attended, forcing the organisers to open gates for free.Africa's most sought-after rapper Cassper Nyovest failed to attract numbers during his show at the same venue.Skyz Metro FM station manager Godwin Phiri, however, said they had achieved their goal despite the unfortunate situation."The show was great and we managed to bring a party mood in Bulawayo. We, however, apologise for the unfortunate turn of events towards the end of the show. It was out of our control and we apologise to our listeners and the people who turned up for the show," he said.