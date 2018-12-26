Killer T demands exclusion from awards

Entertainment / National

by Staff reporter

Dancehall star Killer T went ballistic demanding to have his name removed from Star FM inaugural music awards.Last week, Star FM announced a list of nominations for their awards, with Killer T up for the Best Male Award and the Best Zimdancehall Song.After the announcement, the chanter did not take long, going on social media demanding for his name to be removed."Handisikuda zvema awards, pliz chikumbiro ndibvisei henyu kusvika makubuditsawo mari pamunopa munhu award yacho, (please delete my name from the awards list, remove me until the time when you pay money for the award)" he wrote.Arts observers believe the chanter's move could have negative impact on his relationship with the radio station which has done much to uplift Zimdancehall.Killer T has not been successful in as far as local awards are concerned, missing out on the Nama Awards for his debut album Ngoma Ndaimba, hence his frustration. He took his attack on awards further, alleging the cheapening of awards, dragging Oscar Pambuka's name in the mud.Pambuka once hosted the Zimdancehall Awards which were widely condemned as a farce and Killer T's description suggesting that non-deserving singers are awarded."Ayewa hamuone kuti kujairirana, nyangwe ana Oscar Pambuka vanenge vanotenga mapepa apo vobva vanyora nyora obva aenda ku 1+1 okumbira venue, obva atsvaga ka carpet ke red kumagaba uko kwakutonzi takuda kutopa vanhu ma awards," (we are taking each other for granted, even the likes of Oscar Pambuka can claim to be awarding people out of nothing) he said in a video.Another radio station, Power FM will also be having their awards and it remains to be seen what his reaction will be in the event that he is nominated.