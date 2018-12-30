Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / National

Baba Harare ropes in 'ED-PFee' singer

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Contemporary musician Braveman "Baba Harare" Chizvino has defended the inclusion of Zanu-PF loyalist musician Chief Hwenje Shumba of the ED-PFee fame on the list of supporting acts that will perform at the launch of his latest 10-track album titled Ramba Wakadzvanya on Friday.

The official release of his second solo project, produced by Maselo, Oskid and Tman, will take place at Foodnest Restaurant in Harare where Peter Moyo and newcomers Audinence as well as Samanyanga will share the stage.

Shumba is famed for political songs endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership and party.

Speaking to The Standard Style on Friday, Baba Harare said the Zvishavane-based Shumba had requested to perform and had been included with a condition that he does not sing his partisan songs during the launch.

"He has other songs which are not political at all and as an apolitical person, I have accommodated everyone who wants to be part of my album launch. He is the one who asked to be part of the line-up, so we could not sideline him," said Baba Harare.

Recently, Shumba released a song that appeared to be responding to famous Zimdancehall singer Winky D's Kasong Kejecha track, which apparently resulted in the latter aborting a Kwekwe show when political assailants threw missiles onto the stage late last month.

As a precaution, Baba Harare said they had advised the singer to desist from political songs.

"There is no way he [Shumba] will sing politics at my album launch and we have made that clear to him," he said.

Meanwhile, Baba Harare, who leads The City Vibration band, said his followers should look forward to a better album this year.

Many will be on the lookout for a project in the mould of The Reason Why, a chart-topping mega-hit which propelled him into a household name last year, which is a jiti-inspired piece of work.

"The jiti sound is here to stay, that is why the title track [Ramba Wakadzvanya] has a jiti feel and that has been my trend if you look back at all my other projects," he said.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Big plans to break MultiChoice's DStv monopoly on sport

4 hrs ago | 1813 Views

The death of Tongogara as told by Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa.

4 hrs ago | 3634 Views

JZ Moyo dared Joshua Nkomo

4 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge over unrest

4 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Zimbabwean couple found dead in London

4 hrs ago | 1723 Views

ZCTU raises red flag over Mnangagwa's wife

4 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Bully tactics will not work, Cde Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Madlela 'forced' to return to film

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Doctors' strike: Lives on ropes as lies, arrogance blot hope

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ngezi defiant as player exodus continues

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Suspended striking doctors snub disciplinary hearings

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe wheat stuck in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Valueless bond notes the source of Zimbabwe's problems, say analysts

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe human wonder lost its glow

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

AfDB urges reforms to improve Zimbabwe business climate

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

UN divided over how to react to Congo's election problems

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Travellers in long delays at Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Junior doctors say no to 'new' deal

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Job losses spike as economy deteriorates

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers' union strike starts Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Unregulated, unregistered medicines flooding into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Doctors end strike?

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe-born actor, who's on a roll on Netflix

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

US sends troops for possible 'violent' DRC vote protests

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Former top cop buried

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to scale up philanthropic works

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Decentralisation of passport offices gathers pace

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimra top brass in smuggling racket

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chicken Inn striker Chirinda at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

NRZ targets 4 million tonnes of freight

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa approves school fees increase

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Army boss encourages family interaction

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

'ZSE downward trend likely to persist'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Rhodesians kidnapped Ethan Dube, killed JZ Moyo'

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Harare's booming automotive market

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

The year of justice is nigh!

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Delta debacle: Dialogue key

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mukanya wades into Dembare chaos

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

RBZ releases $2,5m for wheat imports

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Teachers to hold crunch meeting with govt

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Intern' doctors agree to go back to work within the next 48 hours

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Ginimbi buries brother, Marry Chiwenga attends burial

18 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Corpse changes attire in hearse

18 hrs ago | 5482 Views

Dan Tshanda dies

19 hrs ago | 7006 Views

DR Congo delay result of presidential vote

20 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Strive Masiyiwa hits out at Dewa-Roth 'dog whistle technique'

20 hrs ago | 4684 Views

Delta beverages' prices unchanged

21 hrs ago | 2792 Views

'Mnangagwa must admit failure'

21 hrs ago | 3620 Views

General Valerio Sibanda urges military to remain resilient

21 hrs ago | 3293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days