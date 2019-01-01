Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / National

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DALOM music founder Dan "Ndivhiseni" Tshanda, who died in South Africa at the weekend, will be laid to rest in Soweto on Saturday, family spokesperson, Moudy Mudzielwana has said.

Tshanda succumbed to heart failure and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sandton MediClinic on Saturday afternoon.

Mudzielwana yesterday told NewsDay from Johannesburg that the Dalom music icon would be laid to rest in Soweto.

"We are working on the burial arrangements as we speak. We would like to lay him to rest in Soweto on Saturday. We will finalise everything once all the family members have arrived," he said.

According to Mudzielwana, Tshanda was born on January 28, 1964 in the Matangeni area of Venda. He then moved to Chikowelo near Thohoyandou before shifting base to the Tshiawelo in Soweto.

Tshanda launched his music career in 1985 when he formed his first group, the Flying Squad, which released the inaugural album titled Mr Tony.

He worked with the likes of Ray Phiri of Stimela before launching the Dalom Music stable where he worked with Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids, Peacock and Matshikos, among others.

Under the Splash label, Tshanda went on to produce hit albums such as Eye For An Eye (1990), Why (1994), Cellular (1995), and Double Face (1997).

He also produced albums such as Ndivhuwo (2001) and Sethopha (2003).

In 2009, The Big Husband, as he was affectionately known, Tshanda released his double album titled Tolovela.

In 2014, Tshanda made waves in the music industry when he released the album Delele.

One of his recent albums contained hits such as Mudzunga, Bayekele, with the hit of all time coming from his collaboration with Botswana-based artiste, Vee, with whom he produced the popular hit track Siyazenzela.

As the news broke on Saturday that Tshanda had passed on, some of his followers and media personalities from across the region took to social media to express their pain on the icon's passing on.

Desire Moyo, director of Victory Siyanqoba Trust, said: "Dan is a musical revolutionary. He was an architect whose own invention is timeless and indispensable. He was a gifted rare species as exhibited in the big footprints of his legendary social commentary music which appeals across ages, moods, festivities and emotions. He must be celebrated beyond his musical career. Dan was the boss!

"Splash music will always live, he groomed, he nurtured, he supported, he guided, he established and freed. As a musical leader, he produced other musical leaders through Splash, Dalom Kids, Matshikos, Peacock, among others. We, in the Zim arts sector, must emulate Dan. Our music must not die with us like many have done. Kalale ngokuthula (Let him rest in peace)."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

36 mins ago | 577 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1453 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

2 hrs ago | 2013 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1662 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days