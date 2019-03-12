Latest News Editor's Choice


Heavy K, Prince Kaybee Bulawayo bound

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 05:50hrs | Views
SOUTH African house music DJs Prince Kaybee and Heavy K will be returning to Bulawayo where they are expected to rock the city that has been starved of South African acts.

Prince Kaybee will be performing at Cosmopolitan Night Club on April 30 with Heavy K's date still to be confirmed.  

"Last time Prince Kaybee and Heavy K brought the house down and this time, party lovers can expect more fun-filled shows as the artistes are eager to impress the Bulawayo crowd," the events' organiser Manu Mahaso said.

He said entry fees and dates for the Heavy K show will be released soon. Prince Kaybee, who wowed crowds at the Victoria Falls Carnival last year, had an illustrious 2018 as he released the club banger Club Controller, its remix and Banomoya featuring Busiswa.

These songs literally became club anthems in the city during the festive season making him a sought after artiste.  This year, he has released a single titled, Fetch your life, which has received rave reviews.


Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days