Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

by Staff reporter
RENOWNED playwright, Cont Mhlanga, will today unveil the Amakhosi Theatre unit during the World Theatre Day Celebrations at the Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

The celebrations will mark the return of Amakhosi Cultural Centre's Theatre unit whose last production was The Good President 12 years ago.  

The venue will roar to life as a host of plays written by playwrights from the theatre stable will be showcased.

In between, Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM CEO, Dr Qhubani Moyo, who is the guest of honour will deliver a speech.  

Mhlanga, who is the Amakhosi Cultural Centre chairman, in 2016 retired from the arts and left Bulawayo for his Lupane rural home where he is into farming. However, no official handover takeover ceremony was done, something Mhlanga wants to do today by handing over the reins to the next generation of arts administrators.

"I didn't retire per se. I noticed I didn't pass on the baton to the next generation when I left (Amakhosi) so now I'm making time to pass on all my knowledge to the next generation.

"As chairman, I didn't leave managing the vision of Amakhosi, but removed myself from the day to day running of the centre. This new team that I'll unveil, I'll make sure I dedicate 14 days of my life per month to impart knowledge to them for the next six months," said Mhlanga.

"I want to show the young people who are taking over the winning strategies and concepts. For example, how to build an industry because without an industry you can't grow individuals and groups."

He said he was eager to see the new talent that will showcase during the celebrations today.

Arts group, Sekunjalo MaAfrica will get the ball rolling at 2.30PM with a song and dance presentation followed by Amakhosi Theatre's talent that will showcase a play titled Ses'khona Thina: Unveiling of New Talent.

Source - chronicle

