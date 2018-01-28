WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

Dzivarasekwa based raunchy dance group (Mellenium Queens) mesmerised revellers at the most popular club in Chiwaridzo, Club Ten, Bindura on Saturday night.The club was filled to capacity to the extent that patrons were forced out side hence taking the stage outside the club as well, in a bid to accommodate everyone.The five queens showed all sexy moves much to the anticipation of patrons who were glued to them all night clamouring for more.Club owner Nyasha Muwomba popular Bhanyaz was delighted to have such an event."This is superb as you can see for yourself we had to put the stage outside due to overcrowded fans."I boosted my sales, making it the biggest weekend ever, tisu tikurira mudara , a splendid performance by these ladies l must say," said the ecstatic Bhanyaz.The popular Disc Jockey (DJ) Napwangwa was an item of the show after playing Winky D's new album Gombwe which is yet to hit the waves.Meanwhile, Mellenium Queens were formed in 2016 and the ladies are full time dancers who earn a living through sexy moves on stage.