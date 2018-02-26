Latest News Editor's Choice


Macheso nearly weeps playing Tongai Moyo song

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
The Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso proved to be a genius after he played various songs perfectly from departed musicians like Tongai Moyo, Sytem Tazvida, Cephas Mashakada and the Chimbetus that is Simon and Naison in commemoration of their great works amid thunderous cheering at his favourite hunting ground 007 hide out in Glendale Mashonaland Central yesterday.

Macheso nearly wept when he played Tongai Moyo aka Dehwa's (Chiuya wakaba mwenje) hit after fans jumped in ecstasy clamouring for more tunes from Dehwa.

The show was attended by people from all walks of life around Mashonaland Central and he was supported by the award winner of the Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) award Beverly Sibanda "Bev" of the Sexy Angles who left men salivating to her sexy moves on stage.

Introducing Bev to the crowd Macheso said she is her daughter who is irresistible when she starts her sex moves as proved by the Congolese Koffie Olomide who saw her and got attracted before hiring her for service.

"I came here with my daughter Bev haaaa this girl is so irresistible on stage, you know what, she attracted the Congolese Koffie who could not blink an eye  after seeing her on stage here in Zimbabwe, he was left with no option than to hire her services!" shouted Macheso.

Meanwhile, Macheso's new track Kudzwai caused a stir after fans started jumping up and down while others threw themselves on the ground in pleasure.



The rhythm guitarist Noel Nyazanda left the stage a rich man after revellers jostled to the stage to splash cash to him after he played his stylish guitar on Kudzwai.   

Sex Angles manager Hapaguti "Harpers" Mapimhidze could not hide his joy for the Kudzwai track calling it the best tune ever in Sungura genre.

"This song Kudzwai is really something else to me is the best song ever produced in the Sungura genre we are anxiously waiting for the release of the album," he said.



However, Selemani  "Majuice" Mpochi popular Majuice was not in attendance following the death of her mother-in law.  

Today (Sunday) Macheso holds a family show at Extra Mile Leisure Spot in Harare.

Source - Byo24News

