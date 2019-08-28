Green dupes Bindura fans

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simbarashe Sithole
AFRO FUSION musician Carlos Green aka "vakuru vemasmart" of VMV band did not show up for his advertised Bindura show at Club 1160 and decided to partner Andy Muridzo on Friday night at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge leaving legions of his fans stranded.

Green's publicist Mike Chitonga confirmed the incident saying they had a double booking and have since negotiated with Bindura music promoter Nyasha Muwomba on rescheduling the show.

"It is true that we failed to turn up for our Bindura show on the eleventh hour, we had a double booking but we have since rescheduled the show with the promoter," Chitonga said.

Fans who spoke to this publication expressed disappointment over the double booking.

"This is a clear sign of unprofessionalism on the part of Green's band surely how can they have double booking and not communicate that they have postponed the show we came geared for the show to no avail," fumed Katsvairo Edward.

"In as much we as we enjoy Green's music we are so disappointed in his actions why did he dump us on the eleventh hour some us have travelled from places around Bindura and with fuel prices going up we are already counting our losses," Charity Dzuda said.

Meanwhile, the promoter Muwomba said he suffered losses as he paid for posters and security.

"I was betrayed by Green after having paid US$35 for advertising and $225 for police officers, in music industry we do not expect such double standards especially from upcoming artists," Muwomba said.

