Music promoter throws colourful birthday party

by Tarisai Mudahondo

BINDURA - Music promoter Nyasha Muwomba popularly known as Doctor Bhanyaz turned 38 years on Saturday.Bhanyaz held a colourful birthday party at his giant Club 1160 which was attended by scores of people in and around Bindura.He took his family to celebrate with him and assisted him in cutting the cake.Speaking at the party Bhanyaz thanked his patrons and wished them a merry Christmas and happy new year."I would like to thank you all for gracing this party and it is an early Christmas present for you hence l would like to say Marry Christmas and a Happy New year," thundered Muwomba.Local Dj Foxxy born Mark Zinyama mesmerized revellers.