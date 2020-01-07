Muridzo lights up Harare

Entertainment / Shows

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Contemporary artiste Andy Muridzo performed a superb show that he dedicated to his fans as a new year present at City Sports bar, Harare yesterday.

The singer charged less admission considering that it was January and many people would have spent heavily during the festive season."l understand that its January and people have spended in festive season that's l just decided to hold the show at an affordable fee of $35 RTGS.My main concern is to have time with my Harare fans which is home considering that l have been touring the country lately," Muridzo said.He added that he is going to work tirelessly through out the year, " This year l dedicate myself to more work and no play",he expressed.Muridzo's band manager Ronald Mujuru told Bulawayo24.com that they pledged their time just to interact with fans."This is our first gig of the year and its rare to have shows this time of the year, but we just sacrificed everything for our fans", he said.The Dherira hit maker did not disappoint on stage as he spent the whole night performing and entertaining his fans.