Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Shows

Jamanda enters new year with a bang

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 min ago | Views
Contemporary artiste Ammi Jamanda started the new year at a developed stage by having her first show of her music career this year at Chop Chop in Harare last week.

Having persevered and patiently grew in her music career she managed to pull up a blast and well attended show on her own.

"The path l walked was tough but l managed to climb up till l reached the hilltop," Jamanda lamented.

She revealed that she is planning on releasing her second album early this year titled Gata rinoshura materu.

"The title is mearnt to encourage other artistes and states my journey in the music industry," she said.

Moreso, Jamanda has recently released a song in collaboration with the United States Mbira guru Thomas Mapfumo titled Ruvarangu.

She has also managed to share the stage with her inspirational artistes,amongst them are the late Dr Oliver Mutudzi and Sulumani Chimbetu.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's nephew kicked out of farm

39 mins ago | 146 Views

Law society challenges Mnangagwa's constitutional amendments

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions must remain until Zanu-PF reforms

41 mins ago | 5 Views

Should Zimbabweans suffer for ED's failures?

42 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa's State Of The Nation Address banned

47 mins ago | 5 Views

Tysonwabantu campaign manager arrested for distributing fliers

49 mins ago | 5 Views

War vets to anchor Zanu-PF's 2023 campaign

51 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli can only afford allowances

53 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF wary of unions

54 mins ago | 5 Views

'Beitbridge border congestion man-made'

54 mins ago | 8 Views

Marry's juju traumatised the children, says Chiwenga

54 mins ago | 18 Views

'Abducted' Doctor resigns

56 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's former top aide nominated for Hollywood award

58 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe plays down snub at UK-Africa Summit

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's govt working on new designs for schools

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Peter Moyo to appeal Old Mutual case

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Kamambo gets CAF post

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Door-to-door HIV survey comes to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zondo set to meet with Zuma's doctors

1 hr ago | 7 Views

MDC, unions plan to defy state threats over demos

1 hr ago | 20 Views

BCC bans tombstones

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Family loses R50 000 lobola money to armed robbers

1 hr ago | 29 Views

'Mubaiwa has 3 passports, performed rituals'

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF youths pray for talks

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimra raids Ginimbi's home

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga about to remarry? One woman denies romance

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimsec A' level results out

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt ministers and private sector bosses

15 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Police thwart MDC event scheduled for tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Best casino games in Nigeria

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Son gangs up with mother 'murder' father

16 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Man killed in Intercape bus accident

16 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Econet embarks on repositioning campaign

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Learning the rules of Domino Qiu Qiu as fast as possible online

16 hrs ago | 248 Views

Man in court for bedding girl 13

17 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Britain snub Zimbabwe (UK - Africa Summit)

17 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Marry Chiwenga in court, remanded out of custody

17 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

20 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Current Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing - its complete replacement only way forward

20 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Free 7 PDF Converters in 2020

20 hrs ago | 597 Views

Making a big fuss over a jest is just pathetic

22 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

22 hrs ago | 2014 Views

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

22 hrs ago | 1406 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

23 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

23 hrs ago | 11203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days