Jamanda enters new year with a bang

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Contemporary artiste Ammi Jamanda started the new year at a developed stage by having her first show of her music career this year at Chop Chop in Harare last week.Having persevered and patiently grew in her music career she managed to pull up a blast and well attended show on her own."The path l walked was tough but l managed to climb up till l reached the hilltop," Jamanda lamented.She revealed that she is planning on releasing her second album early this year titled Gata rinoshura materu."The title is mearnt to encourage other artistes and states my journey in the music industry," she said.Moreso, Jamanda has recently released a song in collaboration with the United States Mbira guru Thomas Mapfumo titled Ruvarangu.She has also managed to share the stage with her inspirational artistes,amongst them are the late Dr Oliver Mutudzi and Sulumani Chimbetu.