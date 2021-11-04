Latest News Editor's Choice


Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

by Paul Ndou
22 mins ago | Views
Local Government minister July Moyo was last night spotted dancing his night out at a Jah Prayzah show at Gweru's Milan Restaurant with three young heavily built girls in exposing clothes rolling around him.

Moyo was in the company of businessman Solomon Matsa, the owner of King Solomon hotel, also surrounded by three other girls in similar clothes, dancing around him.

The minister, clad in suit and the only one with a face mask among his dancing mates, was on the dance floor past 10 pm, in violation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lockdown measures that require people to be indoors by 10pm.

Bulawayo24.com witnessed the girls in short tights dancing amorously around the minister while revellers cheered them, mesmerised by Moyo's dancing antiques as he tried to rewind the clock of time to match the young girls.

After a long Covid-19 induced break on musical shows, the "Kutonga Kwaro" hitmaker was at his best his sizzling mbira beat that sent the revellers, including Moyo into a frenzy.

After leaving Milan Restaurant Moyo went to Kwekwe to attend another show by Sungura ace Alick Macheso at a place popularly known as KwaAmaiguru owned by a lady linked to State Security minister Owen Ncube.

Source - Byo24News

