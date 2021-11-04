Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chitungwiza
16 mins ago | Views
The King of Singura Alick Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band began local shows in Kwekwe yesterday after being forced to stop all shows due to the Covid 19 pandemic.



Today he is performing a family show at Tanza in Chitungwiza.

One of Macheso's promoters Wellington Chikoore popularly known as Boss Chicco hailed the government for opening shows and hoped that artistes will follow covid 19 regulations.

"We are so happy to have shows back, we thank our government for such a generous move and we are going to make sure that Covid 19 regulations are followed by artistes chief among them at Macheso's shows.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo spokesperson Tich Makahamadze weighed in saying their band will follow covid 19 regulations as required by the ministry of Health.


"We are so happy that we are back and as such we are going to maintain covid 19 regulations as required by the Ministry of Health.

Both shows were fairly attended despite the average ticket selling at US$20.

Source - Byo24News

