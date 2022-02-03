Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mbira musician Virimai "Vee Mhofu" Nhedega is set to take his Dziva reMbire band at Mashwede village in Harare on Wednesday for a Mbira show.The smart Mbira artiste said fans should expect a thrilling show since they have modernized their instruments and the band is good to go."Tomorrow we will be performing at Mashwede and we are good to go fans should come prepared for sweet Mbira music we have since added a few instruments from what we had and this show is going to be a blast," Vee Mhofu said.The Mucheka Weretso hitmaker said his band is uplifting the traditional music and is happy that people in the ghetto like Highfield, Budiriro, Glenora, Glenview and other suburbs close to Mashwede village."We are happy with the support we are getting from Mashwede, a lot of people surrounding the place are flocking our shows at the venue every Wednesday since December last year.Vee Mhofu urged people to uphold their tradition and not to be carried away by different beliefs."Many people are choosing to distance themselves from our tradition but as Dziva reMbira we are upholding our tradition and motivating them through our music," he added."When we play these mbiras we will be very smart some may want to call us masalad but that is to just prove that mbira music is not dirty or is not associated with poverty."The band currently has three albums Makurutese, Chidhanu dhanu and Chiringazuva, Vee Mhofu has collaborated with artiste like Baba Harare, Steve Banks and Biggaz wakapiwa.