Vee Mhofu burns Harare

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mbira lovers in Harare are set to enjoy Dziva rembira sounds tomorrow Saturday at The Londoners,161A Strathaven shops in Harare where Vee Mhofu will be performing.The traditional artiste is becoming more and more popular as indicated by huge crowds he is pulling at his live shows in the capital.Vee Mhofu said traditional music should be respected just like any other genre."Traditional music is a genre that should be respected just like any other genre but we see many stakeholders even radio presenters do not give traditional music much air play but we feel the genre should be respected," Vee Mhofu said"It gives us pride as a band that we are popular in people's homes cars and mobile phones though we still have a challenge with radio stations who give us little air play due to different beliefs."The Dziva rembira boss said he is happy with Harare so far but he is going to extend his visibility in other provinces starting month end."Harare is now our comfort zone but starting this month we will be moving across the country so that our music reaches all the corners of the country," he explained.On Wednesday Vee Mhofu gave a polished show at Mashwede village prompting the owner of the premise to invite him every Wednesday for a Mbira gig.