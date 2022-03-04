WATCH: Franco joins Sulumani Chimbetu

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

Struggling Sungura musician Franco "Slomo" Dhaka yesterday joined Sulumani Chimbetu on stage at Leisure Centre in Chitungwiza.Chimbetu was performing at a family show together with Peter Moyo.Chimbetu called Franco on stage and the two danced Dendera and received a lot of cheers from fans.Franco also took the time to emulate other musicians like Hosiah Chipanga, the late Tongai Moyo, Cde Chinx and Alick Macheso.Ochestra Dendera King's manager Carlton Mparutsa said they are looking foward to have a number of family shows performing with Peter Moyo."We will be having a number of family shows together with Peter Moyo because we want to embrace both Sungura and Dendera fans," Mparutsa said.