Gasa burns Machipisa

by Simbarashe Sithole in Harare

Sungura giant Romeo "Simbi Hombe" Gasa proved to be a genius after thousands flocked Joy Centre,Open space in Highfied, Machipisa yesterday.

The fans braved the cold and motorist found difficulties in finding parking as the car park was filled to capacity.The band Manager Anorld Ngwende told this publication that they were happy with how their brand is growing."We are very happy to see our brand growing this weekend we had two shows in Harare and one in Mutorashanga all were filled to capacity that is really a positive development," Ngwende said.As usual Mai Pachirera attended all the shows and was ecstatic to see more fans joining her."It is really encouraging that our fan base is growing people should come in numbers at Extra Valembe's show and enjoy Gasa's fine tunes," she said ecstatically.Gasa kept on praising those who got on stage to give him money saying they are his bosses who cater for his upkeep.