Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mbira musician Tatenda "Gushungo" Gomwe was on fire yesterday at Bar Rouge in Harare as he put fans in Heroes mood.Gushungo played right codes which attracted many people and made them appreciate their tradition.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com on the sidelines of the show Gushungo said people should always appreciate their tradition."As we celebrate our Heroes day we are encouraging people to appreciate our tradition and l will continue upholding traditional music," Gushungo said.The scatter band manager Khanyisa Mthimukulu added that they have lined up shows for the holiday in Harare."We have lined up a number of shows in Harare for the holidays since we were moving in all the provinces this holiday we are in the Capital.Gushungo is set to unleash another album in September and he chose not to speak much about the album as they are still putting everything in place.