Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Shows

How has the entertainment sector been changing lately?

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
By definition, entertainment is a type of activity that has the objective of catching the audience's attention to create a sense of relaxation and delight. The entertainment sector is very much a result of social human behaviour adapted to the present in modern times. Over time, entertainment has evolved and changed following all the developments in human life, from an elementary format to more refined and technology-supported forms.

After hundreds of years of development of different forms of entertainment, today, we can define three main groups: technology-based, sports and outdoor, travelling related entertainment. They are each extraordinarily diversified and consistent and have a high potential for monetisation, a feature that makes them highly accepted by society.

Technology today
The film and theatre industries are very much supported by developing technology. The way films are created and the variety of viewing options are hugely diversified. Even theatre plays are now adopting a more digital approach. The progress is so high that during filmmaking, directors can play with all sorts of technological features allowing them to generate virtual characters, change the appearance of real actors or even bring back certain actors from the dead. We all know of classic old black and white movies given a new life in colour. Impressive technology achievements indeed.

Online games and digital casinos result from a highly advanced technology applied to daily life activities. Players benefit from online platforms available on internet-connected devices to choose from their preferred online games and recreate a gaming experience similar to that of an actual brick-and-mortar casino. There are several modern upgrades to the originals. The platforms are more dynamic, the players have the freedom to choose their location and time of the day when to play, and there is an increased degree of security and privacy protection. Take the 32Red casino slots games and other frequently played games on the 32Red UK online casino. Not only are the players able to access it instantly online, but they can also download the mobile application and select any of the games offered directly on the mobile phone. With the support of modern technology applied to online games, the overall experience is significantly enhanced.

Another entirely modern technology related to entertainment is the use of social media. In just a few years since their initial launch, the extensive social media channels are so well used and widespread that few are the people on earth not following their activity daily. Social media has practically been absorbed in our social and cultural environment.

Sports as entertainment
The experience of practising and watching sports has changed dramatically in the last few decades. Many forms of sports left the stage, while others have increased in popularity. The sports events organised today attract the attention, even passion, of all categories of people. It is so popular to watch sports at a mass level that entire businesses are growing around that habit.

Gone are the days when the audience's action was to buy a ticket and sit in a stadium or sports hall. Now, sports and games are the core of magnificently organised events. The crowds are more seen like consumers these days; they are followed every step of the way by marketing campaigns and messages, all targeted to integrate the events into their lifestyle.

Not solely the sporting games have developed, but all the accompanying activities, like music, food, TV broadcasting programmes, the communication and interaction with fans, and fashion. All have become more dynamic, influencing the engagement and behaviour of the followers and generating skyrocketing businesses for the organisers.

Outdoor sporting events are now a growing trend. Large-scale outdoor sports events are a great tool to ask for the involvement of massive crowds and direct it towards green causes like protecting nature parks, helping extinct animal species, planting trees, etc. Extensive cycling, rally, and running events are visible and engaging lately. The rising concern for healthcare and environmental protection is recording the highest level of awareness in our times.

Travelling for entertainment
Modern life does not exist without travelling. In the olden times, travelling for a holiday was a privilege of the higher society; the majority of the population did not have the means to travel, not to mention have a holiday. Today, everyone has a bucket list of destinations to reach and experiences to live in distant corners of the world.

The travel industry is so well developed that there are infinite possibilities to find the right type of transport, destination, duration, entertainment, food, culture and so on for each traveller profile. Travel agencies and online travel sites can provide the right package for each wish and fine-tune the experience for future returns.

There are so many changes in the entertainment industry happening as we write. The entertainment concept is becoming very complex, and the audience is engaged. One exciting direction that most people are curious about is the implementation of virtual reality on a broader scale and how that will affect the human consumption of entertainment in the future.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Goldstar sugars refinery closes

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Does Zimbabwe's PVO Bill spell doom for NGOs?

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Schoolboy knifed to death after confronting neighbouring school bully

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa urged to kill the PVO Bill

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Gold Star Sugars shuts Harare refinery in Tongaat Hulett price row

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Fire breaks out at Mpilo, contained

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Biti refuses to plead

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe is NOT a democracy and Zanu PF is rigging 2023 - the reality we must accept and act accordingly

16 hrs ago | 1539 Views

'Chamisa's CCC a sinking ship,' says former ZINASU leader after shock move to Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Violent CCC supporters to blame for ban on party's rallies, says govt

17 hrs ago | 920 Views

CCC refutes Gokwe violence allegations

17 hrs ago | 838 Views

Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

17 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Biti files for magistrate's recusal

17 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe shifts goal posts after public panic over generator licensing

17 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF worries over fake members

17 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa's CCC blames police over violence

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa reveals that land barons are top officials

17 hrs ago | 793 Views

ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

17 hrs ago | 297 Views

Villagers partner Government to rehabilitate neglected road

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mushohwe declared national hero

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zimbabwe cops probe political violence incidences

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe becomes lithium giant

17 hrs ago | 708 Views

Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

13 Feb 2023 at 22:08hrs | 1095 Views

WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

13 Feb 2023 at 21:56hrs | 1177 Views

Hooker shoved out of speeding car

13 Feb 2023 at 21:01hrs | 929 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, 99% complete

13 Feb 2023 at 21:00hrs | 337 Views

Pastor accused of ruining couple's marriage

13 Feb 2023 at 20:59hrs | 1141 Views

South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 1023 Views

ZBC reporter, CIO agent 'extorted US$15k from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya'

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 520 Views

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

13 Feb 2023 at 14:46hrs | 2602 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

13 Feb 2023 at 13:27hrs | 4188 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

13 Feb 2023 at 12:35hrs | 1501 Views

Modern democracy now outdated and in urgent need of reformation!

13 Feb 2023 at 11:35hrs | 364 Views

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

13 Feb 2023 at 07:09hrs | 10849 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

13 Feb 2023 at 07:08hrs | 2211 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

13 Feb 2023 at 07:08hrs | 1518 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 2244 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

13 Feb 2023 at 05:29hrs | 1016 Views

Nakamba always give everything

13 Feb 2023 at 05:28hrs | 1109 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 2767 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 1228 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

13 Feb 2023 at 05:22hrs | 417 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 667 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

13 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 2921 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 243 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

13 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days