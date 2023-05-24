Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

Entertainment / Shows

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Sherwood Golf Club in Harare is the only place to be this weekend as it hosts the inaugural Jazz & Soul in Zim Musical Festival.The four-day musical festival kicks off today with a free show featuring some of Zimbabwe's household names.Hope Masike, Nutty O, Dhanza D, and Hwinza will perform today. Tomorrow, Victor Kunonga, Mbeu, and the Xtra Mile dance group will perform from 6pm to 11pm.On Saturday, Selmor Mtukudzi will share the stage with Jazz Marabhini, Benari Note, and the AYF Koreans. On Sunday, South African-based legend Louis Mhlanga will headline the show.The closing night will feature Diana Samkange, WaChari, and Black Site.Show coordinator Yasini Dhala said everything was set for the festival. "I am happy that we worked tirelessly for this day and everything is on point," he said.The festival is expected to attract thousands of music lovers from all over Zimbabwe and the world. Tickets are available at the gate.