Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

by Simbarashe Sithole

Several musicians flocked at Guruve hotel on Saturday for a family show.Music promoter and Guruve hotel proprietor Monica "Mai Mabhena" Chikanda organized a well-attended show at her place.Artiste like Chipo Muchengwa, Terry Gee, James Chawarika, Ally Dee King Tazvida and boys dzesimoko gave their best shots.Speaking after the event Mai Mabhena said she was impressed with artistes' performance and the fans who came through."I am very happy to organize such a successful gig both the artistes' and fans did not disappoint," she said.A fortnight ago the King of Sungura packed Guruve hotel there by making the place a favourable one for both musicians and fans.