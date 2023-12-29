Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

The King of Sungura Alick Macheso is set to host his end of year party at his favorite hunting ground 007 in Glendale tomorrow.

It has since become a norm at Orchestra Mberikwazvo band to end every year in Glendale.Macheso who hails from Mashonaland Central province gets a lot of support from his province and whenever he performs at 007 legions of fans flock.His manager Tich Makahamadze said as usual the band is promising nothing but fireworks."We will be home so we promise nothing short of fireworks our fans should come in large number and we party together on New year's eve," Makahamadze said.Some of Ochestra Mberikwazvo fans who spoke to this publications said they are looking forward to a electrified party."Macheso is a goat we will surely enjoy and we are very lucky as a province to have the last gig of the year him," Joshua Dhinara said."The King of Sungura has never disappointed us so we are looking forward to a best end of year party," Nomsa Guze said.Meanwhile, Ochestra Mberikwazvo band is sampling new songs on their shows as a way of marketing the forthcoming project.