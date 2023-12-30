BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

The current wave of Cholera outbreaks has forced the King of Sungura Alick Macheso to cancel his much hyped 007 show in Glendale which was penciled for today.

One of Ochestra Mberikwazvo's band manager Lucky Macheso confirmed the incident."The show has been cancelled due to the Cholera outbreak in Glendale," Macheso said.Meanwhile, more than six cases have been reported in Glendale and markets have since closed.