Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

by Simbarashe Sithole

Lovers of Sungura braved rains on Thursday night as the king of Sungura Alick Macheso held a Harare gig in Budiriro where he was supported by Somandla "Mafia" Ndebele.Although rains tried to disturb Sungura lovers when Mafia was playing but fans did not stop trickling in.Both Mafia and Macheso did not disappoint as they performed until Good Friday much to the appreciation of their fans.Macheso's Ochestra Mberikwazvo band yesterday played in Bulawayo, today they are in Beirtbridge and on Sunday they will be in Chiredzi meeting their fans and giving them the best Easter holiday with tunes.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Macheso said he will be launching the Sungura festival in Bindura Mashonaland Central where he was born and various artistes will be supporting him."We are taking our music across the country as you can see, but we are launching the Chesology sungura festival on Saturday 13 April in Bindura," said Macheso through his manager Lucky Macheso."The festival is starting in my home area but will expand it to other provinces as time goes," he added.Macheso was born on June 10,1968 at Bindura hospital.