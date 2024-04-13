Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Shows

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

by Simbarashe Sithole
13 Apr 2024 at 16:18hrs | Views
Sean Timba hit-maker Sulumani "Sudza" Chimbetu yesterday mesmerized Dendera fans at Jameson Hotel, Harare.

The energetic musician did not disappoint on stage as he performed for more than seven hours.

Today Sudza will be in Bindura for the much-hyped Chesology Sungura festival where he pledged his full support.

Dendera fans will have a full weekend package as he will round up the weekend shows on Sunday in the capital at Afro 161 restaurant and bar starting at 2pm.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

24 mins ago | 7 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

41 mins ago | 51 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Whose son are you young man?

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

11 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

11 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

11 hrs ago | 856 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

11 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

11 hrs ago | 2009 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

22 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Macheso appeals for land

23 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Missing child raped

23 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 199 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 294 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2262 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 722 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 486 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1599 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

13 Apr 2024 at 16:28hrs | 585 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

13 Apr 2024 at 10:41hrs | 857 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 1101 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1152 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 2282 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 749 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 4473 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 1010 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 666 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 218 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 462 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 476 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 368 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 429 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 257 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 824 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1662 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2128 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3707 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1788 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 868 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1947 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 398 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 609 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1772 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 411 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 721 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 297 Views