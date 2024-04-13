Sulu mesmerizes Harare

Entertainment / Shows

by Simbarashe Sithole

Sean Timba hit-maker Sulumani "Sudza" Chimbetu yesterday mesmerized Dendera fans at Jameson Hotel, Harare.The energetic musician did not disappoint on stage as he performed for more than seven hours.Today Sudza will be in Bindura for the much-hyped Chesology Sungura festival where he pledged his full support.Dendera fans will have a full weekend package as he will round up the weekend shows on Sunday in the capital at Afro 161 restaurant and bar starting at 2pm.