WATCH: Zimbabwean-born comedian makes Simon Cowell and Americans cry from LAUGHTER!

Entertainment / Shows

by Staff reporter

This was so much fun, to my American fans Voting is now Open, link below pic.twitter.com/EfkfhtmtvY — Learnmore Jonasi (@learnmorejonasi) August 28, 2024

Comedian Learnmore Jonasi, a 31-year-old Pittsburgh resident born in Zimbabwe, is having a moment this summer on NBC's "America's Got Talent," making it into the Top 44 with his next appearance tonight (8 p.m., WPXI-TV) as he competes for a spot in the show's semifinals.Jonasi, who said on "AGT" it was his dream to appear on the show, received a golden buzzer from host Terry Crews, whose performances in "White Chicks" and "Everybody Hates Chris" Jonasi used to mimic as a child. And, as he got older, Jonasi regularly watched "AGT" with his mother."My mother always says, 'I see you on this stage one day,' " he recalled. "For her seeing me on that stage, she's like, ‘Oh my god.' Her dreams really came true."Jonasi started his stand-up career at age 18 in his native Zimbabwe and applied for and earned a grant for comedians from the Steel City Arts Foundation, which is how he ended up moving to Pittsburgh three years ago. Jonasi recently moved to Friendship."I've learned about [Pittsburgh] in movies, but I never thought I would stay there," Jonasi said. "It's one of those cities you don't hear a lot about, but moving there was such an interesting move and I'm glad I did because I found community and friends."Before his first stand-up performance on "AGT" two months ago, Jonasi said he stood backstage racing through all the worst-case scenarios that might befall him when he went before the judges."I was nervous, but then, as I walked on that stage, I was home," Jonasi said. "I've been doing this since I was a teenager, and it felt like any other stage. … When I finished my performance and everybody gave me a standing ovation, that was enough. I was like, ‘I've done it.' I was so afraid of [getting booted with] the red buzzer, for Terry Crews to press the golden buzzer, that was the cherry on top, the stamp of approval from the person I used to watch when I was a kid."Judge Howie Mandel praised Jonasi's performance that included jokes about his hometown in Africa and his comedic reaction to discovering in America some poor people are white."Stand-up comedy is hard enough as it is," Mandel said, "but to come from another country where English isn't your first language, not only communicate with everybody but tickle everybody, make everybody laugh, make this a better place, you are truly amazing."Judge Simon Cowell called Jonasi "one of the funniest people we've had over the years."Jonasi describes his style of comedy as self-deprecating, observational and physical, in part due to his 6-foot-5 frame, which he was bullied for in Zimbabwe, where he said people tend to be on the shorter side. He finds himself admired for his height in America."I'm very tall and big on that stage, and I use my body to make people laugh," he said.Jonasi dresses to make them smile, too, wearing colorful suit jackets (he and his sister made the one featured on his previous "AGT" appearance) and shoes."I like standing out," Jonasi said. "I like to be the center of attention and that colorfulness, that's me right there."As for his unique first name, Jonasi said it's common for those born in Zimbabwe to have first names derived from English words."My mother's sister is Profit," he said. "And one of my friends growing up was Takeiteasy."Regardless of what happens this week on "AGT," getting the golden buzzer treatment already had a positive career impact."I went straight on tour after winning the golden buzzer," Jonasi said. "It opened so many doors for me that were shut. I started touring all over the place - big towns, small towns in America - and getting ready for the live shows and testing out the material, making sure it's up to date."Jonasi wouldn't say if Pittsburgh will come up in his set on tonight's "AGT.""You're just gonna have to watch," he said. "But I'll be representing. I'm a Yinzer now!"After the "AGT" live shows this week - the results show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. - Jonasi will perform Thursday at The Pittsburgh Improv at 7 p.m.