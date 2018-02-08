Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / TV Guide

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

by Agencies
45 mins ago | Views
Talk-show host and producer, Zororo Makamba, ends his on-screen hiatus after announcing his return to television with a new political show called, Point of View (POV) with Zororo Makamba, set to debut on the 26th of February, 2018. In the 3 years Makamba was off air, he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in Producing, in Los Angeles, and spent the last year working at UTA, a global talent agency in New York.

In an interview on Capitalk FM Makamba said, "There is a need for a smart, informative and well researched show on our politics in this country. As elections near, Zimbabwean's will be looking for fair and balanced coverage and POV promises to deliver that."

POV will analyse political events of the week, critique media coverage and breakdown policy. "Zimbabwean political parties will soon be releasing their manifestos. POV will challenge these policies and interpret what they mean for voters".

Makamba pioneered the current wave of online talk shows with Tonight with Zororo (TWZ) back in 2015. After a successful launch on Youtube and Facebook, TWZ was licensed by MNET channel, Zambezi Magic and went onto to win the NAMA for Outstanding Screen Production (Television) in 2016.

POV will be available across all social media platforms, every Monday at 6pm.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Accommodation

Student accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

3-4 bedroom house secure

Water borehole surveying made easy

Crane trucks for hire.


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4865 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3945 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 940 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days