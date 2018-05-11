Madlela debuts new TV show

Entertainment / TV Guide

by Staff reporter

PLAYWRIGHT Mothusi "Madlela" Bashimane has produced a talk show, Qoki My Legend, which is aimed at honouring Matabeleland legends.The talk show, airing on ZTV every Tuesday at 7:30pm, is presented by Lubelihle Banda and has 13 episodes running for 25 minutes each."The aim of this talk show is to celebrate and honour in our small way creatives and stars that came before us. It profiles legends from Matabeleland. Qoki My Legend reflects on the journey by our legends and where they are now and also looking at their future," Madlela said."We submitted our idea like everyone else and they liked the idea. So far, we have done all the 13 episodes, but they have played the episode for Felix Moyo aka Silandulo. Next week, they are playing Ndumiso Gumede, the former Highlanders Football Club chairman.""We have done episodes which include legends like Jeys Marabini, Ellen Mlangeni, Taffy Dube, Nkululeko Dube and Obadiah Matulana."Madlela said they had received a positive response from the viewers."People are loving this talk show and it started last week, but they really like it. I feel good and it is a good feeling, as our dream is to bring dignity to our arts industry in Bulawayo. The talk show is a series and these 13 episodes are Season One," he said.Meanwhile, Banda said her role is to interview the legends and she is excited to take part in the talk show."I will be interviewing legends in the entertainment, sports and business sector. We will be taking their fans back to what they used to do and at the same time getting to know what they are up to now, basically unpacking them," she said.