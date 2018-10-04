Ginimbi Instagram TV suspended

Entertainment / TV Guide

by Staff reporter

Flamboyant businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadundure's Instagram live account he refers to as "Ginimbi TV" has been temporarily blocked for abuse of the platform.The platform was shut down on Tuesday night whilst he was interacting with an anonymous woman.Only identified as Chioma Ekemefuma on Instagram decided to reveal her breasts live on the platformThe video clip of the incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms.Due to complaints, Ginimbi's live platform was shut for two weeks.In an interview, Ginimbi said his live Instagram programme has been attracting a lot of viewership since he follows the needs of his viewers."Ginimbi TV is all about zvido zvevanhu and that's why I continued to interact with the girl because the viewers were enjoying the conversation."However, it was unfortunate and I had to be cut off during the live broadcast because according to Instagram rules we were abusing the platform," said Ginimbi.He said when Ginimbi TV returns on the 16th he will no longer entertain such behaviour as he will be running a risk of losing the whole Instagram account."When Ginimbi TV returns I will no longer accommodate any nudity, it will be just entertainment like usually without any nudity "He also said the unplanned break will also give him an opportunity to return with a bang."When Ginimbi TV returns it's just going to be 'fire', more entertainment for the people "Ginimbi however, questioned why Instagram blocked his live platform for such issues and yet some of the users if the application post semi-dressed pictures on their accounts."I don't really know how it goes but some of the pictures posted on Instagram are semi dressed, some even close to undressed but their accounts are never closed."