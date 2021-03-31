Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

Entertainment / TV Guide

Harare to the world. Web series explores an African millennial's perspective of love, life whilst navigating identity where tradition, urbanisation and ambition are at odds.Ndiani Studios independently launched series Working Wives in 2020, a web series that takes the Mickey out of the "Real Housewives" franchise with an African twist. Now as the world gains ground on the pandemic the show broke through to mainstream streamer Showmax and is available to a wider international audience. This 13-episode dramedy series unravels the lives and loves of a group of Harare women from a millennial's perspective. Using comedy and lots of drama, the series explores how taxing it can be as an African modern woman tied to tradition in an urban world.Working Wives adapted a blog series created by Sharon Bwanya and is created and produced by Tendayi Nyeke for television who added her own experiences to the arc. It stars Tendaiishe Chitima and Tendai Nguni who broke onto the global stage on Netflix's first Zimbabwean movie "Cook Off." Nguni says "no more Mr Nice guy, if you've wondered what the bad boy me looks like, this is the show you will see it." Chitima "you've find every kind of woman in this, and the one I play is pretty extra." The series is available now on Africa's biggest streamer, Multichoice franchise Showmax which is also available in Europe.Nyeke says, "the series is an exciting Pan-African collaboration shot between Zimbabwe and South Africa, starring a crew and talent from both countries in a time that sees borders fall as far as storytelling and viewing experience is concerned".The storyline portrays what was meant to be the baby shower of her Mabel's dreams which becomes a nightmare when her twin nephews are kidnapped which triggers the revelation of the secrets of the women, she thought were her friends…"Brace yourselves for a comedy drama because as crazy as life gets, it's easier to swallow the hard pill with a good laugh", concludes Nyeke.Tendaiishe ChitimaDikelo MamialaTendai NguniNyasha Grace MunangatireMaritawana DhliwayoChipo Mugovewedenga ChikaraMegan Victor-CarelseTendai (Tehn Diamond) NguniMunya ChidzongaVusani MutsilaClayton BoydTendayi NyekeTumelo TumaholeSicelo "Milky" LangaNico NdlovuTendayi NyekeTendayi NyekeSbu Dlaminihttps://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/1c7tgawl-working-wiveshttps://vimeo.com/ondemand/workingwivesseason1Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Working-Wives-The-Series-116286973507582https://www.instagram.com/workingwivesseries/