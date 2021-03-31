Latest News Editor's Choice


Working Wives first Zimbabwean Series on largest African Streamer Showmax

Harare to the world. Web series explores an African millennial's perspective of love, life whilst navigating identity where tradition, urbanisation and ambition are at odds.

Ndiani Studios independently launched series Working Wives in 2020, a web series that takes the Mickey out of the "Real Housewives" franchise with an African twist. Now as the world gains ground on the pandemic the show broke through to mainstream streamer Showmax and is available to a wider international audience. This 13-episode dramedy series unravels the lives and loves of a group of Harare women from a millennial's perspective. Using comedy and lots of drama, the series explores how taxing it can be as an African modern woman tied to tradition in an urban world.

Working Wives adapted a blog series created by Sharon Bwanya and is created and produced by Tendayi Nyeke for television who added her own experiences to the arc. It stars Tendaiishe Chitima and Tendai Nguni who broke onto the global stage on Netflix's first Zimbabwean movie "Cook Off." Nguni says "no more Mr Nice guy, if you've wondered what the bad boy me looks like, this is the show you will see it." Chitima "you've find every kind of woman in this, and the one I play is pretty extra." The series is available now on Africa's biggest streamer, Multichoice franchise Showmax which is also available in Europe.

Nyeke says, "the series is an exciting Pan-African collaboration shot between Zimbabwe and South Africa, starring a crew and talent from both countries in a time that sees borders fall as far as storytelling and viewing experience is concerned".

The storyline portrays what was meant to be the baby shower of her Mabel's dreams which becomes a nightmare when her twin nephews are kidnapped which triggers the revelation of the secrets of the women, she thought were her friends…

"Brace yourselves for a comedy drama because as crazy as life gets, it's easier to swallow the hard pill with a good laugh", concludes Nyeke.

Starring
Tendaiishe Chitima
Dikelo Mamiala
Tendai Nguni
Nyasha Grace Munangatire
Maritawana Dhliwayo
Chipo Mugovewedenga Chikara
Megan Victor-Carelse
Tendai (Tehn Diamond) Nguni
Munya Chidzonga
Vusani Mutsila
Clayton Boyd

Showrunner
Tendayi Nyeke

Director of Photography
Tumelo Tumahole
Sicelo "Milky" Langa

Musical Score
Nico Ndlovu

Executive Producer
Tendayi Nyeke

Directors
Tendayi Nyeke
Sbu Dlamini

Where to watch Links:
https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/1c7tgawl-working-wives
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/workingwivesseason1

Social media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Working-Wives-The-Series-116286973507582
https://www.instagram.com/workingwivesseries/



