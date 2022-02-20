MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

Entertainment / TV Guide

by Staff reporter

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its customers' television viewing experience and offer Zimbabweans content that resonates with them, MultiChoice is excited to announce the launch of 3Ktv, a Zimbabwean channel, on DStv.From 28 February 2022, DStv Zimbabwe subscribers will be able to watch 3Ktv on Channel 293. The channel will broadcast content which will include local drama, reality shows, news, sport, educational programmes, documentaries and will spotlight a wide range of Zimbabwean topics and people. Some of the exciting highlights to look out for include:Tangled: A local telenovela about the apparently not so perfect lives of two best friends. Their lives are unravelled to the point of murder when a boyfriend's overprotective mother threatens him to choose between career and love.I Can Act: A reality talent show for aspiring actorsMawombera: This is a drama series of a poor family in the rural areas with two kids. The wife, Sandra, is educated and is advised by the husband to pursue her education. Eventually she graduates, gets a better job in town and husband is happy. Things turn bad when she starts neglecting the family without realizing it.Zim' Best Barber: Zim's best barber is a reality game show in which 16 barbers compete for a prize worth of start-up barbershop equipment, through completing fun tasks and a process of elimination.Zim Uncovered: A travelogue (tour) of Zimbabwe's cities, towns, growth points and suburbs bringing out the historical backgrounds, cultures of the people who live there as well as how certain places became popular.Bachi Committee: A talk show programme focusing on issues that affect men in today's society and the changing roles due to globalisation. It's an all men's talk show.Emmanuel Nyamayedenga, General Manager for 3Ktv highlighted that the channel aims to be the most followed, trusted and innovative station in Zimbabwe. "We will share compelling stories about our beautiful country as we leverage on the exciting partnership between 3Ktv and MultiChoice. The synergy is envisaged to promote the shared rich cultural diversity amongst our people over and above the technical and production support for the creative industry in television and film in Zimbabwe he said."This is an exciting development that will further enhance the range of Zimbabwean-produced content available to DStv viewers," said Norman Raisbeck, MultiChoice Zimbabwe General Manager.3Ktv will launch on the DStv platform at 6am on Monday February 28 on channel 293 and will be broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from its new studios based in Harare. It will be available to viewers on all DStv bouquets, from Premium through to Lite."As Africa's leading entertainment platform and most loved storyteller, we continuously seek opportunities to provide local and inspired content to Zimbabwean audiences. Our goal with this channel is to enhance the customer's viewing experience even more, and at great value" said Raisbeck.MultiChoice continues to tell the African story through its hyper local strategy which aims to provide a platform for home grown African content thereby continuing to grow the African film industry.DStv release3KTV was one of the channels handed a license by Zimbabwean authorities in 2020. They are owned by ANZ, the publishers of Daily News and Fingaz.