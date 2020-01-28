'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

Sports / Cricket

by Daniel Itai at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley

It was the close of the U19 World Cup curtains for Zimbabwe, following their last match of the tournament against Scotland which they resoundingly won by 172 runs earlier on today in South Africa.The match which saw Zimbabwe finishing 3rd in the Plate league (playoffs for the bottom 8) and 11th overally, was probably the best match which they played throughout the tournament.Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first which they exceptionally did hitting 354/8 in 50.0 overs.However, it was a mammoth task for Scotland chasing that run-rate as they were bowled out 182/10 in 33.4 overs with Zimbabwe's outgoing bowler, Privilege Chesa taking 5 wickets.Although Zimbabwe didn't manage to go all the way to the finals, Prosper Utseya, the Zimbabwe U19 coach felt they gave it their all."We would have loved to have gone all the way but it is what it is, we are going back home with our heads held high knowing we gave it our all.The players from the class of 2020 have a bright future. I am positive in the coming years they will go on to represent Zimbabwe at the national level and do well, however, for Chesa this was his last U19s match as he is 19 now, with that I am sure he will get playing time at a higher level now," remarked Utseya.Tomorrow will see England and Sri Lanka tussling it off in the final of the Plate League at the Willowmoore Park, in Ekhurhuleni.On Tuesday the reigning World Cup champions India, will faceoff against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the Super League (top eight teams) at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.Wednesday will see South Africa and Afghanistan battling it off for the 7th place playoffs at Willowmoore Park in Ekhurhuleni.On Thursday New Zealand and Bangladesh will play the second semifinal of the Super League at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.Friday will see Australia and West Indies locking horns in the 5th place playoffs at the Willowmoore Park in Ekhurhuleni.