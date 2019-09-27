Lifestyle / Dose of Encouragement
How to improve your life keeping a journal
27 Sep 2019
A journal is a daily record of things you have done or encountered. A journal is written for record purposes or to track changes in life. Are you looking for a writing expert for your articles or assignment? Hire a specialist who enables you to produce the best quality of writing.
Keeping a journal has been cited as one of the ways to help you improve your personal life or business. It is because of the record of activities and reflections that come with keeping a journal. Here are ways in which a journal helps you to improve your life.
1. A Journal Helps You to Review Your Daily Life
You write a journal at the end of the day. It gives you a chance to reflect on your actions, decisions, and encounters from morning till the time you lay down to sleep. You identify patterns of wrong choices and undesirable activities. This review enables you to make better decisions in the future. An improved decision-making process means that you have better results in the future.
2. You Become More Grateful About What You Achieve Daily
The challenges of life could make you feel as though you are mark-timing. Such a feeling or notion has a psychological effect that could reduce your productivity. The journal gives you an account of the resources at your disposal, opportunities, and outcomes. As you reflect on the achievements, you will appreciate the small wins you made, sometimes under challenging circumstances. It results in a morale boost that raises your productivity several folds and pushes you to work harder.
3. Keeps Track Of Goals to Make Them Achievable
A journal enables you to record goals at different intervals in life. The diary captures the level of achievement at the end of each day. You have all your goals within sight. You can monitor progress at reasonable intervals like daily, weekly, or monthly. In case you cannot achieve the goals within the envisaged time, you have a clear idea to necessitate a change of strategy.
4. A Journal Is An Emotional Outlet
The principles of journaling indicate that you have to be truthful. You capture facts about your physical and emotional position. Your frustrations with people and situations go to the diary instead of people or circumstances. Journaling helps you achieve emotional stability, which is necessary for level headed decision making.
You avoid conflict with people or the tools you use at work. An emotionally stable person will achieve more and develop stronger relationships. The journal also helps you track your emotional positions regarding different issues. You can identify circumstances that trigger negative emotions or reactions and avoid them.
5. Journaling Turns You Into a Problem Solver
It is possible to go through life having perceptions of the problematic issues in your life only to realize that you were wrong all the time. A record of events in life, your reactions and interventions give you an idea of what works and what does not work. By the time you propose a solution, you will be sure that a particular response will work while the other will fail. Such is the mentality of a problem solver. Knowledge of real issues in a situation enables you to generate workable solutions.
Journaling is encouraged for anyone who wishes to achieve self-improvement. It is the only way you come face-to-face with your real self. You avoid perceptions and instead deal with realities as they happened. Keeping a journal results in better understanding of your potential, opportunities, and responses. Keeping a diary gives you greater control over your destiny.
Source - Byo24News