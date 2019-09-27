Latest News Editor's Choice


Lifestyle / Dose of Encouragement

How to improve your life keeping a journal

by Staff Writer
27 Sep 2019 at 15:07hrs | Views
A journal is a daily record of things you have done or encountered. A journal is written for record purposes or to track changes in life. Are you looking for a writing expert for your articles or assignment? Hire a specialist who enables you to produce the best quality of writing.

Keeping a journal has been cited as one of the ways to help you improve your personal life or business. It is because of the record of activities and reflections that come with keeping a journal. Here are ways in which a journal helps you to improve your life.

1. A Journal Helps You to Review Your Daily Life

You write a journal at the end of the day. It gives you a chance to reflect on your actions, decisions, and encounters from morning till the time you lay down to sleep. You identify patterns of wrong choices and undesirable activities. This review enables you to make better decisions in the future. An improved decision-making process means that you have better results in the future.

2. You Become More Grateful About What You Achieve Daily

The challenges of life could make you feel as though you are mark-timing. Such a feeling or notion has a psychological effect that could reduce your productivity. The journal gives you an account of the resources at your disposal, opportunities, and outcomes. As you reflect on the achievements, you will appreciate the small wins you made, sometimes under challenging circumstances. It results in a morale boost that raises your productivity several folds and pushes you to work harder.

3. Keeps Track Of Goals to Make Them Achievable

A journal enables you to record goals at different intervals in life. The diary captures the level of achievement at the end of each day. You have all your goals within sight. You can monitor progress at reasonable intervals like daily, weekly, or monthly. In case you cannot achieve the goals within the envisaged time, you have a clear idea to necessitate a change of strategy.

4. A Journal Is An Emotional Outlet

The principles of journaling indicate that you have to be truthful. You capture facts about your physical and emotional position. Your frustrations with people and situations go to the diary instead of people or circumstances. Journaling helps you achieve emotional stability, which is necessary for level headed decision making.

You avoid conflict with people or the tools you use at work. An emotionally stable person will achieve more and develop stronger relationships. The journal also helps you track your emotional positions regarding different issues. You can identify circumstances that trigger negative emotions or reactions and avoid them.

5. Journaling Turns You Into a Problem Solver

It is possible to go through life having perceptions of the problematic issues in your life only to realize that you were wrong all the time. A record of events in life, your reactions and interventions give you an idea of what works and what does not work. By the time you propose a solution, you will be sure that a particular response will work while the other will fail. Such is the mentality of a problem solver. Knowledge of real issues in a situation enables you to generate workable solutions.

Journaling is encouraged for anyone who wishes to achieve self-improvement. It is the only way you come face-to-face with your real self. You avoid perceptions and instead deal with realities as they happened. Keeping a journal results in better understanding of your potential, opportunities, and responses. Keeping a diary gives you greater control over your destiny.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 525 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 901 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days