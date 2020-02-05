Inspirational Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership

Lifestyle / Dose of Encouragement

by Staff Writer

Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Equality

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

We may all have come from different ships, but we're in the same boat now.

We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.

Only in the darkness can you see the stars.

We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there 'is' such a thing as being too late.

Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Justice

The time is always right to do the right thing.

One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.

A lie cannot live.



That old law about 'an eye for an eye' leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.



The hope of a secure and livable world lies with disciplined nonconformists who are dedicated to justice, peace and brotherhood.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Education

Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.



A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.



Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'

Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.

Martin Luther King Quotes on Love

Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy to a friend.

There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.



We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.

Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.

Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership

Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.



Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.

If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.

An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.

No person has the right to rain on your dreams.