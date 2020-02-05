Lifestyle / Dose of Encouragement
Inspirational Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership
Being one of the most powerful voices in the fight for equality during the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr. helped alter the course of history. He was a real hero of the freedom struggle who built the bridge between the Medieval and the Modern World. His vision of peace, equality, justice and liberty inspired millions of people to respect each other as well as have courage and faith in each other. Martin Luther King delivered invaluable leadership speeches that made a great impact on America and the whole world. Below you'll find the most influential Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on leadership, equality, justice, education and love. Check out some of the best Martin Luther King Jr. quotes and feel the power of these simple but so insightful words.
Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Equality
Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to the non-violent fight for equality. This outstanding man perceived equality as the soul of freedom. Here we've selected a few motivational Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on equality that can help you grasp the true essence of this notion and understand that it's never too late to start your struggle.
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
We may all have come from different ships, but we're in the same boat now.
We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.
Only in the darkness can you see the stars.
We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there 'is' such a thing as being too late.
Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Justice
Martin Luther King Jr. made a lot of inspiring speeches that lead to new life in America. Thanks to his wise words that brought the right ideas to the society, people stopped being afraid of struggle for their rights and increased their understanding of justice. Read some famous Martin Luther King Jr. quotes on justice and be sure they're still relevant.
The time is always right to do the right thing.
One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.
A lie cannot live.
That old law about 'an eye for an eye' leaves everybody blind. The time is always right to do the right thing.
The hope of a secure and livable world lies with disciplined nonconformists who are dedicated to justice, peace and brotherhood.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Education
Martin Luther was a remarkable orator who spoke a lot about education and education issues. Being a reasonable intelligent man, he realized the importance of good education for all people and tried to convey his ideas to the society. Actually, he managed that! Dr. King's quotes on education listed below can boost all of us in our everyday lives. Moreover, such profound words can also navigate educators and push them in the right direction.
Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.
A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.
The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.
Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'
Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.
Martin Luther King Quotes on Love
Do you know what makes Martin Luther king quotes on love so special... popular and topical even today? If you don't know, we'll tell you. They're full of sincerity and perspicacity, so they're always be valid! Here are some of his best thoughts about love that can surely keep you inspired today, and every day!
Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy to a friend.
There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love.
Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.
We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.
Man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.
Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes on Leadership
As a brilliant leadership of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr. said and did a lot. One man could encourage people to change their country, their society and, generally, the whole world. Amazingly, but we still find motivation and inspiration in his words and deeds. As proof, we've prepared the most thought-provoking quotes on leadership by Martin Luther Jr. Read them and think what you can do to make the world a better place?
Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.
Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.
If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.
An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.
No person has the right to rain on your dreams.
